Exco Technologies (XTC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Exco Technologies to post earnings of C$0.29 per share for the quarter.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$118.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$124.80 million.

TSE:XTC traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,123. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of C$403.70 million and a PE ratio of 12.48. Exco Technologies has a 1 year low of C$6.00 and a 1 year high of C$11.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.89%.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

