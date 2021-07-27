EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) PT Set at $6.00 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a $6.00 price objective on EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a tender rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a tender rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on EXFO to $7.50 and gave the company a tender rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities increased their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.82.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $318.25 million, a P/E ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%. Analysts expect that EXFO will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in EXFO by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in EXFO during the 1st quarter worth $3,996,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in EXFO by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 90,180 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in EXFO by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in EXFO during the 1st quarter worth $527,000. 9.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

