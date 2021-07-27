Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Lowered to Hold at Vertical Research

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXPD. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $129.60. 732,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,698. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.35. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $130.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $4,636,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

