Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Plans Dividend of $0.38

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3812 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79. Extendicare has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.06.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.