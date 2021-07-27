Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Position Cut by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 43,841 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,922 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $170.76 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.10 and a 52 week high of $174.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.10.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.