F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.87.

Shares of FNB opened at $11.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,832,000 after buying an additional 2,912,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,512,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,712,000 after purchasing an additional 142,702 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $42,468,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,707,000 after purchasing an additional 67,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,344,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after purchasing an additional 239,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.