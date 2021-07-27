F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) released its earnings results on Sunday. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share.

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $11.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.43. 62,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.09. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $89,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,996.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,215. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.79.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.