F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.68-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $660-680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $663.95 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.680-$2.800 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.29.
Shares of F5 Networks stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.62. 1,021,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,947. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.09. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total value of $348,492.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,454.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.