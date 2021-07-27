F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.68-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $660-680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $663.95 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.680-$2.800 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.29.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.62. 1,021,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,947. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.09. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total value of $348,492.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,454.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

