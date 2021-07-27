F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $192.62 price target on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $223.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.89% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.07.

FFIV traded up $12.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.67. 66,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,426. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $233,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,756,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in F5 Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

