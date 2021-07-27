F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $192.62 price target on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $223.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.89% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.83 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.07.
FFIV traded up $12.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.67. 66,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,426. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.
In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $233,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,756,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in F5 Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.