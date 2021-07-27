F5 Networks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 6,357 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 860% compared to the typical daily volume of 662 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.29.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $192.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.09. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 921 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $169,721.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,624.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $233,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,756,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

