Facebook (FB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Facebook to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FB stock opened at $372.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.00. Facebook has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $375.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.83.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,331,470 shares of company stock valued at $775,917,363 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Facebook stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 958 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

