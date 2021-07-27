Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,803 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.8% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.83.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.05, for a total transaction of $2,318,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,331,470 shares of company stock valued at $775,917,363 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $6.69 on Tuesday, reaching $365.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,570,280. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.00. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $375.33. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

