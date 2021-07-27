Factorial Partners LLC Buys 1,600 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 129.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 31.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 28,792 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.42. The stock had a trading volume of 143,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,514. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,207.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.80.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

