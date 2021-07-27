Factorial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Factorial Partners LLC trimmed its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OneSpan by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,378,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,775,000 after purchasing an additional 216,873 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 21.9% in the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,008,000 after buying an additional 498,755 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 6.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,672,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,975,000 after buying an additional 101,841 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 32.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,731,000 after buying an additional 363,206 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after buying an additional 54,259 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $320,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,081 shares of company stock valued at $883,961. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

NASDAQ:OSPN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 89,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,101. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $985.56 million, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 0.58.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

