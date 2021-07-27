Factorial Partners LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Factorial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $392,389.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,205.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,993 shares of company stock worth $1,885,366 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $49.69. The company had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,782. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

