Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given a C$700.00 Price Target at Cormark

Cormark set a C$700.00 price target on Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $28.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $65.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $18.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $149.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $16.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $18.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $19.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $19.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $74.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$685.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial to C$700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$625.00 to C$700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$680.00.

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$518.42 on Friday. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$346.84 and a one year high of C$581.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$552.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.50 billion and a PE ratio of 5.14.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$36.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$34.21 by C$2.40. The business had revenue of C$7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 49.7300031 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$567.26 per share, with a total value of C$1,191,252.93. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,645,236.13.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

