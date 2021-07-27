FARO Technologies (FARO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect FARO Technologies to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, analysts expect FARO Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.06. FARO Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.89 and a 12-month high of $97.88.

FARO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

