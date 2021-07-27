Federal Home Loan Mortgage (FMCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion.
Shares of FMCC stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $734.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.71.
About Federal Home Loan Mortgage
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.
