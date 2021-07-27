Federal Home Loan Mortgage (FMCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion.

Shares of FMCC stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $734.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.71.

FMCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Odeon Capital Group raised Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.27 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.26.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

