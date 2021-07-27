Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $304.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will post sales of $304.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $312.30 million and the lowest is $294.40 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $270.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,843,000 after purchasing an additional 254,866 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,062,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after buying an additional 154,270 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,846,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after buying an additional 38,442 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,271,000 after buying an additional 268,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,932,000 after buying an additional 104,984 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.46. 769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,647. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

