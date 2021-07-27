FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Lowered by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

Shares of FDX traded down $16.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.31. The company had a trading volume of 219,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,612. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $163.86 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.04. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,013 shares of company stock worth $30,668,425. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

