FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the June 30th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBMBF remained flat at $$1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FIBRA Macquarie México from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

FIBRA Macquarie MÃ©xico (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversiÃ³n en bienes raÃ­ces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

