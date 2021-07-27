Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,092,000 after buying an additional 38,403 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 648,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,646,000 after purchasing an additional 70,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,430,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 402,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,811,000 after purchasing an additional 131,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37,765 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $185.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $157.69 and a 52-week high of $187.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.56.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

