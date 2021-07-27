Fiduciary Trust Co. Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,286 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $5,870,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in General Motors by 493.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,598,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $149,281,000 after buying an additional 2,160,470 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in General Motors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,754,532 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,816,000 after buying an additional 60,713 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 139.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,859,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of General Motors by 6.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,306,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $75,074,000 after acquiring an additional 73,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upped their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

NYSE GM opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

