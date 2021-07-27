Fiduciary Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LDOS stock opened at $106.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.
In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.
About Leidos
Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
