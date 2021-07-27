Fiduciary Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $106.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

