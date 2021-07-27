Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 300 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 963.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,045,000 after buying an additional 1,445,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $137,969,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after acquiring an additional 766,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $194.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.02. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $198.33.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALB. raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.64.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

