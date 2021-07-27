Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,371,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 115,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 34,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,941 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 92.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.77. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

