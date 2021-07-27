Fiduciary Trust Co. Takes Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,848 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,926,000 after acquiring an additional 700,412 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,318 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,495 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,313,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $420,451,000 after purchasing an additional 195,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $149.75 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.74.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.56.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at $75,841,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

