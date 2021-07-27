Financial Survey: SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) vs. Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) and Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get SMC alerts:

This table compares SMC and Ted Baker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC 22.07% 9.22% 8.29% Ted Baker N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SMC and Ted Baker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ted Baker 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of SMC shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SMC and Ted Baker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC $5.21 billion 7.75 $1.14 billion $0.86 34.83 Ted Baker $453.67 million 0.20 -$90.02 million N/A N/A

SMC has higher revenue and earnings than Ted Baker.

Volatility and Risk

SMC has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ted Baker has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SMC beats Ted Baker on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment. It also provides process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubings, process pumps, temperature control equipment, process gas equipment, high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, pneumatic instrumentation equipment, and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, and watches. The company distributes its products through retail stores, concessions, independent retailers, and department stores, as well as through its e-commerce business. It operates 84 own stores, 269 concessions, and 33 outlets. Ted Baker Plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.