FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the information security company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FireEye is benefiting from increased demand for cybersecurity solutions amid the coronavirus-induced work-and-learn-from-home trend. Strong demand for Platform, Cloud Subscription, Managed Services and Mandiant Consulting services, are positive. Moreover, significant momentum in Mandiant Professional Services is a tailwind. Further, rising customer accounts are likely to boost revenues. Increased margin in cloud-hosted product is a boon. Nonetheless, FireEye is hurt from a fall in appliance-hardware sales, which remained an overhang on deferred revenues. The pandemic is expected to affect contract length significantly in the near term. Additionally, the Red Team and SolarWinds data breaches have put FireEye’s reputation at risk and can impact its business in the near-term as customers may become hesitant in buying its solutions.”

FEYE has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FireEye from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89. FireEye has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.11.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,705,284.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,894,909.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,430,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FireEye by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

