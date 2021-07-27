First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 26.52%.

NASDAQ FRBA traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. 98 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $248.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.97. First Bank has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

