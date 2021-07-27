First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 26.52%.

NASDAQ FRBA traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. 98 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $248.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.97. First Bank has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

Get First Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.