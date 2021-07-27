First Dallas Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,484 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,484 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 598.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,864 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,921 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 179,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 103,280 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $3,402,577. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,163,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.05.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

