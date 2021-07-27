First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 24,500 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Cinemark by 4.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Cinemark by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Cinemark by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 7.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cinemark by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

Cinemark stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.06. 55,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,981. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.56. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

