First Dallas Securities Inc. Trims Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,474,482,000 after buying an additional 343,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Southern by 12.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after buying an additional 4,972,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,527,000 after buying an additional 323,175 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,511,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,447,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,618,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $64.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,671. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.88.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

