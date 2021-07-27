First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,090 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.30.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.48. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $289.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.