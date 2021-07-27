First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Merchants has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $50.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

In other news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

