First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Up 1,053.2% in July

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a growth of 1,053.2% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,368,000.

Shares of AIRR opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.84.

