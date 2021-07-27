FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $38.76 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 274,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 70,254 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,532,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,529,000 after acquiring an additional 90,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 855.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

