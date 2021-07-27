Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.500-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fiserv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.500-$5.600 EPS.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $111.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.66. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.16.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.