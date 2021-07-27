Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.45. Fiserv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.500-$5.600 EPS.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist cut Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fiserv from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.16.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $115.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.66. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.