Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $3.37 on Tuesday, hitting $114.72. 451,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.66. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.