Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.500-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fiserv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.500-$5.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $3.21 on Tuesday, reaching $114.56. 400,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.16.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

