Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,583 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Flexsteel Industries worth $19,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 16.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,001,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,906,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 135.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the first quarter worth about $955,000. 52.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.54 million, a P/E ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.05.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.41 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.