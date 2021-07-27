Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $492,000 Position in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its position in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,522 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period.

Shares of IDLB opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86. Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $31.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

