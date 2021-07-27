Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $510,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 43.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $562,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Gold stock opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $83.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59.

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

