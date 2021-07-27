Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $672,000 in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.16% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,722,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,283,000 after acquiring an additional 67,218 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000.

NASDAQ:KRMA opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.21. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $32.30.

