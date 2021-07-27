Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.33% of MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF by 93.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 22,899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MFMS stock opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53.

