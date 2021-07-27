Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 54,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,200,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $6,846,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $936,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,100,000.

Shares of MAACU stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

