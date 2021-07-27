FMC (FMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FMC (NYSE:FMC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect FMC to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. On average, analysts expect FMC to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FMC stock opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. FMC has a 12 month low of $98.16 and a 12 month high of $123.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.07.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

