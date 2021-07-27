Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FWONK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $50.37.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 35.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,082,000 after purchasing an additional 255,424 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,680,000 after buying an additional 94,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

