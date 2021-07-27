Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.67 million. On average, analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FTAI opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -153.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

